SFA student groups plan attendance to Nacogdoches' 'March for Our Lives'

Nacogdoches residents are joining people across the nation for the "March for Our Lives" rally.

The event, which will be held in 837 cities, began as a movement led by survivors of the Florida school shooting. They say their mission is to honor all lives lost to gun violence.

Multiple student groups at Stephen F. Austin State University stated that they plan to go, but not all for the same reason.

SFA student and University Democrats member Ethan McBride was preparing Friday for the event Saturday by brushing up on the Parkland student interviews, which he said have inspired more of today's kids to speak up.

"If the adults aren't going to defend us, if the grown ups aren't going to fight for good policy, then we're going to have to, because we have to keep ourselves safe," McBride said. "And, if it's our job to protect our community, then we'll fill that role."

SFA's NAACP president, Joshua Roy, said that he and his group will be joining in to highlight issues in gun policy, which he says aren't color blind.

"We feel like it's a little unfair, at times," Roy said. "You know the way that they treat gun laws in terms of colored people is a little bit more aggressive and everything like that. So, most members of the NAACP feel like there needs to be some sort of laws put into place to make it a little more strict."

SFA's Progressive Coalition also plan to make an appearance, but say that gun-hating won't be a part of their discussions.

"We're not anti-gun at all, that's not what we're saying," said the coalition's treasurer, Clara Allan. "We're very pro-control. Kind of common sense control and not allowing weapons of mass destruction into our campuses."

Nacogdoches' "March for Our Lives' is a public event, and McBride said he hopes people of all political stances will feel welcome.

"We welcome discussion," McBride said. "And, we're ready to start talking about the things we believe in and why it's so important to have common sense reform to keep our communities safe."

Organizers say the event will be held at the Nacogdoches County courthouse, on Saturday evening at 5 p.m.

There will be a candlelight vigil beginning at 7 p.m.

