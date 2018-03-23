Lufkin man appointed chairman of workforce council by Texas governor

Texas governor Greg Abbott appointed Lufkin small business owner, Mark Dunn, as the chairmen of the Texas Workforce Investment Council, Thursday afternoon.

The council helps the governor watch over the Texas workforce system and keeps it running smoothly, which Dunn said he is perfectly positioned to do, as a hands-on owner of his construction company.

"We're here on site today working with concrete contractors and folks like that, who really are working to make their paycheck and provide for their family," Dunn said. "So, I have a really good pulse on that. I'm just happy to provide my services back to the state of Texas and its citizens."

Dunn has already served on the council for the past two years.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.