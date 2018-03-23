Smith, Nacogdoches shuts out Hudson 1-0

The Nacogdoches Dragons edged out Hudson on Friday night behind the stellar work of pitcher Tristan Smith.
Smith threw a complete game shutout. The Dragons won the game when Karlus Flanagan hit a walk off home run. The final score was 1-0.
Other Scores:
Baseball:
Central Heights 10, Garrison 2
Alto 10, Cushing 9
Gary 11, Martinsville 1
Shelbyville 10, Tenaha 0
Woden 13, Joaquin 0
Softball
Central Heights 4, Garrison 2
Lufkin 1, Oak Ridge 0
