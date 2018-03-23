Smith, Nacogdoches shuts out Hudson 1-0

The Nacogdoches Dragons edged out Hudson on Friday night behind the stellar work of pitcher Tristan Smith.

Smith threw a complete game shutout. The Dragons won the game when Karlus Flanagan hit a walk off home run. The final score was 1-0.

Other Scores:

Baseball:

Central Heights 10, Garrison 2

Alto 10, Cushing 9

Gary 11, Martinsville 1

Shelbyville 10, Tenaha 0

Woden 13, Joaquin 0

Softball

Central Heights 4, Garrison 2

Lufkin 1, Oak Ridge 0