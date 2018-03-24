Lufkin little league season opens with increase of players

The excitement surrounding the US Little League World Series Champions has continued on into a new season of baseball in Lufkin, with what organizers say is an increase in the amount of kids signed up.More >>
The excitement surrounding the US Little League World Series Champions has continued on into a new season of baseball in Lufkin, with what organizers say is an increase in the amount of kids signed up.More >>
Nacogdoches residents are joining people across the nation for the "March for Our Lives" rally.More >>
Nacogdoches residents are joining people across the nation for the "March for Our Lives" rally.More >>
Texas governor Greg Abbott appointed Lufkin small business owner, Mark Dunn, as the chairmen of the Texas Workforce Investment Council, Thursday afternoon.More >>
Texas governor Greg Abbott appointed Lufkin small business owner, Mark Dunn, as the chairmen of the Texas Workforce Investment Council, Thursday afternoon.More >>
Oncor is reporting nearly 20,000 homes are without power at this time in Angelina County.More >>
Oncor is reporting nearly 20,000 homes are without power at this time in Angelina County.More >>
A Polk County jury has found 55-year-old Derrie Derwin Scott of Willis guilty of the first-degree felony offense of attempted capital murder of a police officer and assessed a maximum sentence of life in prison with a $10,000 fine.More >>
A Polk County jury has found 55-year-old Derrie Derwin Scott of Willis guilty of the first-degree felony offense of attempted capital murder of a police officer and assessed a maximum sentence of life in prison with a $10,000 fine.More >>