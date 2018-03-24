Lufkin little league season opens with increase of players

The excitement surrounding the US Little League World Series Champions has continued on into a new season of baseball in Lufkin, with what organizers say is an increase in the amount of kids signed up.

The Thundering Thirteen world champions were once again cheered onto the field this morning, but Coach Bud Maddox said the real excitement is on what this year will bring for the every new kid.

"Everybody is getting ready to go and hoping that, you know, we continue what we did last year," Maddox said.

Last year's trip to Williamsport brought an increased amount of interest in the Lufkin little league from players to the community.

"We've have more people from the community and surrounding areas that may not have a kid or grand kid playing, but they still want to be a part of it," said Lufkin Parks and Recreation, Matt Hubert. "So, I'm looking forward to seeing a full parks down here at Morris Frank Park."

Thundering Thirteen player, Kolby Kovar, said he's most looking forward to seeing the younger kids play, especially his little brother Kyle.

"I feel for the other people playing now because I feel like they have the energy to want to do what we did," Kovar said. "I just want to have them feel the same experience and go through the same things that I went through."

There were more than a few first time little league parents ready to cheer on their kids and all the others.

"I think it's just really fun and neat that we have a community that supports these kids, will come out and watch, and parents that are supportive," said first time little league parent, Becca Henderson.

Going back to the Little League World Series is a secondary goal, fans and parents just want a good time for the players.

"The league is a wonderful opportunity to grow and experience life skills that will build them up to be wonderful adults one day," said parent, Tonya Guajardo.

The first day of little league saw a full schedule of thirty total games.

