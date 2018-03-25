Man dies following an auto-pedestrian collision in Nacogdoches

The Nacogdoches Police Department has identified the man that was struck by a car late Saturday night.

According to Nacogdoches police, officers responded to an auto-pedestrian collision on 3500 SE Stallings Drive.

That is where they discovered Danny Abercrombie, 57, of Nacogdoches had been struck by a vehicle driven by Shamica Russaw, 32, of Nacogdoches.

A preliminary investigation reveals that Abercrombie may have failed to yield the right-of-way to the vehicle.

Abercrombie was transported to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.The investigation is being conducted by the Nacogdoches Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit.

