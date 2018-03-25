Lufkin man living on the streets turns life around

It was back in November, where a Lufkin man, living on the streets and making crosses out of wood and beads first shared his story.



Now after nearly four months, he has a roof over his head and climbing himself out of homelessness.

"Some people call me magic Matt," said Matthew Haak.

Haak's magic was on display today at Kiwanis park where the 34-year-old put on a show.

A previous story on Haak turned things around.



Haak struck up a friendship with Roxie Graham who took him under her care almost three months ago after watching that story.



"I don't know we just hit it off as a friendship from that. It got cold, really cold at that time. I prayed about it. And the Lord put it on my heart so I just brung him home with me and it was giving him a hand up and not a hand out," Graham said.



Lending that hand for help came just in time for Haak who was going through another layer of challenges.



"I just lost my mom couple days ago so I think that's one reason god put her in my life to have a good friend there for me and she's helped me out a lot and a big inspiration in my life," Haak said.



Graham said her motivation to help came more to light when she understood that it was hard for Haak to get a job with no home address.



"It was just something my heart was burdened with by God. And I prayed about it a lot I'd done it," Graham said.



Haak said he take his challenges on day at a time in efforts to make progress.

"When I got locked up really found the Lord, found God. Sometimes I think telling people about God through my magic is one of the talents he gives me. But I'm working forward and towards it," Haak said.

