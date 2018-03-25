Lufkin man living on the streets turns life around

It was back in November, where a Lufkin man, living on the streets and making crosses out of wood and beads first shared his story. Now after nearly four months, he has a roof over his head and climbing himself out of homelessness.More >>
It was back in November, where a Lufkin man, living on the streets and making crosses out of wood and beads first shared his story. Now after nearly four months, he has a roof over his head and climbing himself out of homelessness.More >>
The Nacogdoches Police Department has identified the man that was struck by a car late Saturday night. According to Nacogdoches police, officers responded to an auto-pedestrian collision on 3500 SE Stallings Drive.More >>
The Nacogdoches Police Department has identified the man that was struck by a car late Saturday night. According to Nacogdoches police, officers responded to an auto-pedestrian collision on 3500 SE Stallings Drive.More >>
The excitement surrounding the US Little League World Series Champions has continued on into a new season of baseball in Lufkin, with what organizers say is an increase in the amount of kids signed up.More >>
The excitement surrounding the US Little League World Series Champions has continued on into a new season of baseball in Lufkin, with what organizers say is an increase in the amount of kids signed up.More >>
Nacogdoches residents are joining people across the nation for the "March for Our Lives" rally.More >>
Nacogdoches residents are joining people across the nation for the "March for Our Lives" rally.More >>
Texas governor Greg Abbott appointed Lufkin small business owner, Mark Dunn, as the chairmen of the Texas Workforce Investment Council, Thursday afternoon.More >>
Texas governor Greg Abbott appointed Lufkin small business owner, Mark Dunn, as the chairmen of the Texas Workforce Investment Council, Thursday afternoon.More >>