Angelina County Sheriff's Office deputies arrest 3rd suspect in robbery of grandmother

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a third suspect in connection with the armed robbery of an 82-year-old woman who had a broken ankle that occurred earlier this year.

Corey Tyler Thompson, 21, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated robbery charge, a second-degree felony possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram charge, a third-degree felony prohibited substance in a correctional facility charge, a state-jail felony possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram charge, a Class B misdemeanor display fictitious registration insignia, and a Class C misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia charge.

Thompson’s collective bail amount has been set at $6,822 for three of his charges.

The other two suspects in the robbery are also still being held in the Angelina County Jail. Nicholas Peter Westmoreland, 22, and Jeremy Kliman, 20, both of Lufkin, were each charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery.

Westmoreland was also charged with third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and a second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His collective bail amount was set at $210,000.

Kliman was also charged with state-jail felony motion to revoke probation for theft of a firearm. No bail amounts have been set for his charges.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim contacted the sheriff's office on Jan. 19 and said she was at her home in the 200 block of Jim Fenley Loop and waiting on a friend to pick her up and drive her to town. She said she heard a vehicle outside and assumed it was her ride, so she got up with her walker, grabbed her purse on her shoulder, and started toward the front door. She said she was in a walker due to a broken ankle.

According to the affidavit, the victim said a man wearing a black mask with pink around the eye holes came into the home and demanded her purse. She told him no and said the man pushed her and snatched her purse away from her. She said he then went to her home surveillance system and took it and left her home. She said he left in a gold- or beige-colored car.

According to the affidavit, the woman said her grandson, Westmoreland, had recently been living with her, but she had to kick him out because he was stealing money and medication from her. She said he drove a gold Grand Marquis.

On Feb. 1, detectives interviewed Westmoreland in the Angelina County Jail. Westmoreland was there for a drug-related offense. According to the affidavit, Westmoreland admitted to stealing from his grandmother several times, and he also admitted to using her debit card without her permission. The affidavit states Westmoreland did it to support his drug habit.

The affidavit states Westmoreland admitted to being the "mastermind" behind the robbery, but did ask that his grandmother not be harmed. He said he, Kliman and Thompson drove to his grandmother's house in his car. Westmoreland said he went to the side of the home and cut the wires to the surveillance system while Thompson stayed in the car to be the driver, and Kliman went into the home. He said after they left, they went to an ATM and withdrew $800.

Westmoreland said he kept $500 and gave the other two $150 each. They then threw the purse and surveillance system out at different locations.

The sheriff's office obtained a warrant for Kliman's arrest on Feb. 1. Jail records show Westmoreland was served the warrant in jail.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.