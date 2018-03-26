Affidavit: Huntington man illegally dumped 39.5K pounds of tires

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old man on a felony dumping charge on Sunday in connection with allegations that he illegally dumped about 1,900 tires in the 1400 block of Neil Road in late 2017.

The weight of the tires was estimated to be 39,501.

Jeffery Alan Dixon, of Huntington, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on a third-degree felony illegal dumping 1,000 pounds or more charge and a state-jail felony possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams charge. His bail amount has been set at $5,000 for the possession charge.

According to the arrest affidavit, Donald Carroll, the environmental control detective for the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, was notified about tires that had been illegally dumped at a place that is not an approved solid waste site on Dec. 13, 2017.

Carroll located the tires on a 24-acre tract of land in the 14000 block of Neil Road. A resident of that area told the ACSO detective that someone driving a maroon Dodge truck was bringing the tires onto the property. The tires were mostly in one large pile, the affidavit stated.

On Dec. 20, 2017, the owner of the property told Carroll that a person she allowed to hunt on her property told her about the tires. The woman told the ACSO detective that she didn’t give the suspect permission to dump the tires.

The affidavit stated that the woman contacted the Environmental Protection Agency and the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, and she was told that she would be responsible for having the tires removed and that she should contact the sheriff’s office to file charges.

In early 2018, Carroll spoke to the man who hunted on the property, and the man told the detective that Dixon took his deer stand from the property. According to the affidavit, the man confronted Dixon about the deer stand and the tires.

Dixon allegedly claimed that the property owner’s son had given him permission to dump the tires at the property on Neil Road.

When Carroll contacted Dixon on Jan. 22, Dixon said that he was getting the tires from local businesses and cutting them up to make decorations for flower beds, the affidavit stated. Dixon also allegedly claimed to be using the tread portions of the tires for floor mats.

Then on Feb. 12, the property owner and her son gave statements to the ACSO detective that said they had not given Dixon permission to dump the tires at the property on Neil Road.

