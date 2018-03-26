Affidavit: Huntington man illegally dumped 39.5K pounds of tires

A slow moving storm system will generate some heavy rain and thunderstorms across our part of the state this week. Prepare to get wet.More >>
A suspect is now in custody after a threat was allegedly made against Nacogdoches ISD’s Mike Moses Middle School campus over the weekend. TMore >>
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 39-year-old man on a felony dumping charge on Sunday in connection with allegations that he illegally dumped about 1,900 tires in the 1400 block of Neil Road in late 2017.More >>
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office arrested a third suspect in connection with the armed robbery of an 82-year-old woman who had a broken ankle that occurred earlier this year.More >>
It was back in November, where a Lufkin man, living on the streets and making crosses out of wood and beads first shared his story. Now after nearly four months, he has a roof over his head and climbing himself out of homelessness.More >>
