Nacogdoches ISD: Suspect in custody after threat made to middle school campus

Mike Moses Middle School was the target of a social media threat allegedly posted by a student. That suspect is being held by juvenile detention authorities.. (Source: KTRE Staff)

A suspect is now in custody after a threat was allegedly made against Nacogdoches ISD’s Mike Moses Middle School campus over the weekend.

The principal of Mike Moses Middle School posted a letter about the situation on the NISD Facebook page Sunday.

“The NISD Police Department was notified Sunday morning of a threat against Mike Moses Middle School on social media,” Stephen Autrey, the principal of Mike Moses Middle School wrote in his letter to parents and guardians. “NISD PD conducted an investigation and swiftly worked to identify the person(s) involved. The individual who made the threat was taken into custody before lunchtime. With the individual in custody, we do not feel that a threat to our school remains.”

The male Nacogdoches ISD student spent the night in the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.

According to Nacogdoches ISD officials, the boy threatened to "shoot up" Mike Moses Middle School.

Autrey stressed in his letter that the safety and well-being of the students and staff is Nacogdoches ISD’s utmost priority.

“Any threat made against our school community is taken very seriously and will be prosecuted as such to the fullest extent possible under the law,” Autrey said in his letter.

Autrey added that the faculty and staff at the school are grateful for the quick work by the Nacogdoches ISD Police Department.

East Texas News reached out to Nacogdoches ISD PD Chief Sandra Murray, but she was unavailable for comment Monday afternoon.

However, Murray posted about the alleged threat on the NISD PD Facebook page on Sunday.

“NISD family, I implore you to please talk with your students and let them know that threats are not a joke,” Murray said in the Facebook post. “This is the third arrest we’ve made since the Parkland tragedy. This department cannot and will not treat such threats as a joke.”

