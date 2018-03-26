First Alert: Heavy rainfall and a few strong storms likely this week

A slow moving storm system will combine with a slow moving cold front to generate some heavy rain and a few strong-to-severe thunderstorms across Deep East Texas this week, which has prompted First Alert Weather Days to be issued for this Wednesday and Thursday.

Some of the storms that develop along the cold front on Wednesday could contain some gusty winds and small hail, which is why there is a low risk for severe weather in place across East Texas.

The bigger threat overall, however, will be the widespread, heavy rains that are expected to unleash on the Piney Woods on Wednesday and continue through the first half of the day on Thursday before the cold front pushes through and allows drier air to overtake our region.

With two-to-four inches of rain expected on average, a Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, and Shelby counties until 7 p.m. Thursday.

There will be a few areas that could receive isolated amounts of five inches or more before the rain moves out late Thursday, which poses a threat to residents living along and near creeks, rivers, and bayous that are already at or near flood stage.

