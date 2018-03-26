ATV wreck in Nacogdoches County injures 2 people

Two people suffered serious injuries after a four-wheeler struck an electrical pole on FM 225 Sunday night.

According to a post on the Lilbert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department’s Facebook page, some of their firefighters and crews from the Cushing and

Nacogdoches fire departments responded to the ATV wreck. Nacogdoches County EMS personnel, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers also responded to the scene.

The Facebook post stated that the four-wheeler struck an electrical pole, and both the driver and the passenger were thrown off.

“Both victims were transported to Nac Memorial Hospital with serious injuries,” the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.