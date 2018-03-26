VIDEO: Crockett firefighter hoses down elephant at circus

It's a typical day that a firefighter will have to pull out a hose and spray something with water, however, it's usually a burning home and not an elephant.

Firefighter Tyler Reed got up close and personal with a circus animal today in Crockett.

The Crockett Fire Department posted the video to their Facebook Page. It's received more than 500 views.

The Carson and Barnes Circus kicked off today. Circus-goers got to watch the fire department spray the elephants, giving visitors an up-close view of the large animals.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.