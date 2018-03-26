Brewery coming to downtown Lufkin early fall

Renovations are taking place at the Taylor Woods building. The structure, which was constructed in the 1920s, will soon boast a micro-brewery.

"It will be a restaurant-slash-brewery," said Mark Hicks, the owner.



Hicks said he hopes to attract more people to the center of the city and create a vibrant nightlife.



"Early on, it was a retail area where people can come down and shop during the afternoon," Hicks said. "Now we want to create a nightlife where people can come down go to the brewery, wine bar, hit the coffee shop."



The transformation of downtown has taken close to a decade to accomplish and Hicks reports $10 million has been invested as of now for the 25 properties he oversees.



"Start to finish, it's probably about a half-million-dollar project. Most of that going to the rehab of the building and then some costs associated to the brewery," Hicks said.



With the addition of the brewery, City of Lufkin Main Street Director Barbara Thompson said it will not only bring variety but also bring a flow of funds.



"Lufkin is known to bring people from all around, all over, so that's going to bring more tax dollars, more revenue," Thompson said. "Those are the things that we are looking for is more revenue, and to give people a variety, liveability space walkability and that's what our downtown is about."

Hicks said on top of the brewery will be homes to four lofts.

"That's something that's become really popular in the downtown area," Hicks said. "People like to live downtown, walk the sidewalks, enjoy the coffee shop, shop downtown, eat downtown."



Hicks said all the brews will be crafted locally.



"We got a brewer that we're bringing in from North Carolina who will be our on-site brew-master," Hicks said.

An official grand opening date for the Angelina Brewing Company has not been set, but Hicks' hopes to open their doors by early fall.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.