Win and in: Lady Pack Soccer clinches playoff spot

It came down to the wire but the Lufkin girls soccer team is playoff bound.

If the team wanted to make the playoffs they would have to beat Conroe for the last playoff spot Monday night in Madisonville.

The team was down 1-0 entering the second half after the Lady Tigers scored in the final minute of the first half.. Senior Ashley Walker would tie the game up with 35 minutes to play. With time running out and less than 6 minutes to play, Skyla Valdez broke away from a defender and scored the game-winner.

With the win, Lufkin now moves to the playoffs where they will face Rockwall- Heath on Thursday night at Longview High School. Start time is set for 7 pm.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.