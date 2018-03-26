Monday night on the diamond: Lufkin softball wins key district match up over The Woodlands

Due to incoming storms, baseball and softball games in East Texas were moved up a day early. This meant Lufkin fans were able to start their week off with a big district softball game.

The stands were packed at Morris Frank Park to see Lufkin take on The Woodlands. Both teams were 4-0 on the first swing through district 12-6A play. The winner would take sole possession of first in district.

The Woodlands would score in the top of the first when a runner would make it home on a bunt by Skylar Sirdoshney. In the second inning Lufkin would answer back when pitcher Smiley Radkey would fly out to center. The play was deep enough that it allowed Jasmine Ibarra to score from third. Both teams would play near flawless ball for the next few innings. Lufkin would take control in the sixth by scoring the final three runs of the game.The Lady Pack move to 5-0 in district while The Woodlands fall to 4-1.

"These girls have worked the entire off season and pre-district to be ready for games like the woodlands," Coach Shelby Holcombe said. "They were mentally prepared and physically ready to face off. With Smiley Radke on the mound having 14 K's and a solid defense behind her we knew we just had to get the bats alive. These girls thrive under pressure. They will do whatever it takes to pull off a win. They are fighters."

In High School baseball action, Alto beat Wells 11-1 in 5 innings and Huntington won a tight one against Central 7-6. Nacogdoches fell just short of a comeback win to Lindale and lost 8-6. Center had no trouble beating Tatum 11-1 and improved to 5-0 in district play.

At the junior college level, Angelina College hosted T.C.S. Post Grad in double header action. The Roadrunners swept the series winning 9-7, 12-2.

From AC Athletics:

Taylor Meaux and Sean Bergeron each homered in the opener, and Alec Paz and Alex Ashby went deep in the nightcap as part of AC’s 21 combined hits in the two games.

Meaux scraped a three-run homer off the top of the right field wall in the first game, and Bergeron followed Meaux’s fifth-inning double with a long blast over the left-field wall in the fifth. Nic Garza and Dylan Rivers drove in a run each for the Roadrunners.

Pitcher Chandler Reece threw three scoreless innings, and reliever Jeremy Rodriguez earned the save with his work in the seventh after retiring two of the three batters he faced.

In the nightcap, Paz got the ‘Runner scoring started with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first. Ashby added a solo shot in the third, and Garza drove in two more runs with a double in the same frame. Garza added his third RBI with a single in the fourth.

AC closed out the game in the sixth with Brett Mugavero’s RBI sacrifice fly and a walk-off double from Euro Diaz.

Roadrunner starting pitcher Tanner Sembera went four innings and allowed two earned runs; Clayton Hill threw one scoreless inning in relief; and J.T. Migues struck out two of the three batters he faced in his one inning of work.

The Roadrunners (18-13, 5-6) resume conference play Thursday afternoon against Paris College. The single, nine-inning game starts at 3 p.m.

The teams will wrap up the series with Friday’s doubleheader scheduled for a 1 p.m. start. All three games will take place at Roadrunner Field in Lufkin.

