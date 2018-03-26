Central Powerlifting makes it three straight national titles

The streak continues for the Central Powerlifting team.

This past weekend, the school was able to bring home their third straight lifting title on the girls side of the Natural Athlete Strength Association National meet in Oklahoma City.

The title brings a year of hard work to a close.

"Winning at Nationals is the sum of the discipline and the hard work these ladies have put in all year," Head Coach Seth Ford said. "To win 3 years in a row shows that these ladies have an amazing drive to win, not just for themselves on the platform but for the whole team to succeed."

The boys fell just short of a national title but walked away with second place. the girls brought home six first place individual medals and 3 second place individual medals.

