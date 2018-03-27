Police: Someone stole tortoise from Texas zoo

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office have made two arrests in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a game room on U.S. Highway 96 just after midnight Saturday morning.More >>
Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office have made two arrests in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a game room on U.S. Highway 96 just after midnight Saturday morning.More >>
An Alabama-based lumber company plans to open a new facility in Lufkin.More >>
An Alabama-based lumber company plans to open a new facility in Lufkin.More >>
Someone stole an elongated tortoise from the Ellen Trout Zoo sometime after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Lufkin Police Department.More >>
Someone stole an elongated tortoise from the Ellen Trout Zoo sometime after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Lufkin Police Department.More >>
Heavy rainfall and a few strong thunderstorms will make for a wet and stormy mid-week in the Piney Woods.More >>
Heavy rainfall and a few strong thunderstorms will make for a wet and stormy mid-week in the Piney Woods.More >>
Palestine High School is on lock down as police investigate a threat.More >>
Palestine High School is on lock down as police investigate a threat.More >>