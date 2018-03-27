Police: Someone stole tortoise from Texas zoo

Someone stole an elongated tortoise from the Ellen Trout Zoo sometime after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, according to the Lufkin Police Department.

The narrative of the Lufkin PD offense report stated that an LPD officer was dispatched out to the zoo Monday to take a theft report.

After the officer arrived at the zoo, Celia Falzone, the general curator of the Ellen Trout Zoo, told him that sometime after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, someone stole an elongated tortoise. Falzone said that she believed that someone reached over the concrete barrier of the display and stole the tortoise.

The tortoise has an estimated value of $200, the offense report stated.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.