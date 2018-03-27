Jasper Sheriff's Office: 2 arrests have been made in game room robbery

Deputies with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office have made two arrests in connection with an armed robbery that occurred at a game room on U.S. Highway 96 just after midnight Saturday morning.

The two suspects were arraigned Tuesday afternoon.

Larry Ladarius Rawls, 22, and Ashton Jamal Williams, 21, both of Jasper, were each charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery. Rawls also has an unrelated third-degree felony aggravated assault of a family member-impeding breath chare.

Rawls' collective bond amount was set at $550,000, and Williams bond amount was set at $500,000.

Blank said that JCSO deputies were dispatched out to what is known as “The Game Room” on Highway 96, which is located about a mile and a half south of Jasper near the County Road 296 intersection, just after midnight on Saturday morning.

The deputies learned that a man with a shotgun entered the business and ordered a clerk to hand over cash, Blank said.

The suspect left with an undisclosed amount of cash, and he was described as a black man wearing a red bandana and sweatpants, Blank said.

Blank said that the sheriff’s office obtained a video of the robbery from a surveillance camera within the business. He added that the case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.