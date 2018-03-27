First Alert Weather Days remain in place for Wednesday, early Thursday morning

A slow-moving storm system will combine with a slow-moving cold front to generate some heavy rain and a few strong-to-severe thunderstorms across Deep East Texas on Wednesday and continuing through the morning hours on Thursday, which has prompted First Alert Weather Days to remain in place for this Wednesday and Thursday.

Some of the storms that develop along the cold front throughout the day on Wednesday could contain some gusty winds and small hail, which is why there is a low risk for severe weather in place across East Texas.

The bigger threat overall, however, will be the widespread, heavy rains that are expected to unleash on the Piney Woods on Wednesday and continue through the first half of the day on Thursday before the cold front pushes through and allows drier air to overtake our region.

With the flooding threat being the greater concern and highest risk factor, there are now Flash Flood Watches in effect for most of our KTRE viewing area until Thursday morning. The only three counties not included in this Flood Watch are Tyler, Jasper, and Newton. Even in these locales, locally heavy rainfall will be likely there, too.

We are still calling for two-to-four inches of rain to fall on East Texas soils starting overnight Tuesday and continue until the midday hours on Thursday. As is the case in many instances with these slow-moving systems, there will be isolated, higher rainfall amounts of five inches or more in a few spots.

It is where these high-end amounts occur which will ultimately end up posing the greatest threat to street flooding in East Texas.

Furthermore, residents living along and near creeks, rivers, and bayous that are already at or near flood stage from recent rainfall will need to monitor their rainfall and road conditions closely in the next few days, just in case you need to move out and get to higher ground.

