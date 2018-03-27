Alabama-based lumber company to open new facility in Lufkin

An Alabama-based lumber company plans to open a new facility in Lufkin.

On Tuesday, the Lufkin Economic and Development Corporation voted to approve a $500,000 grant as part of an incentive package for the Overseas Hardwoods Company, which plans to spend $2 million in Lufkin.

“Overseas Hardwoods Company (OHC) is pleased to announce the company will open a facility in Lufkin, Texas,” a press release stated. ‘OHC recently completed the acquisition of Angelina Hardwood and plans to expand OHC product lines at the Lufkin location. OHC produces the most consistent and reliable products available to the transportation, outdoor living, millwork, and marine industries.”

OHC bought Angelina Hardwood more than a year ago. The company was thinking about relocating, but its leadership decided to stay after they bought the old GE Baker Hughes facility.

The company plans to bring 15 jobs to Lufkin. It’s current facility already employs 15 people.

Now that the Lufkin EDC has approved the $500,000 grant, the measure will go to the Lufkin City Council for final approval.

“Overseas Hardwoods Company is a major importer and supplier of lumber products,” said Lee Robinson Jr., OHC’s president. “We employ talented individuals who are paid well and will manufacture and ship products timely. Everyone at OHC is excited about the opportunities that the Lufkin location offers.”

In the press release, Robinson thanked Tim Stacy, the general manager of Lufkin Industries, and his team for their professionalism and perseverance in bringing the new location to fruition. He also thanked the BHGE officials outside of Lufkin that “stepped in to help expedite this process and move it forward to get us where we are today.”

“This was a great day for Lufkin,” said Mayor Bob Brown. “The building Overseas Hardwood will be occupying was once closed and mothballed, and to see a family-owned company from Alabama choose to be in Lufkin with the possibility of future expansion at the facility is wonderful news.”

OHC started importing high-performance lumber products for the transportation industry in 1967. The Robinson family has been in the lumber business since 1917, the press release stated.

The family-owned company has 90 employees, and it has operations in Alabama, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

