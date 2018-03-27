Future Grapeland elementary campus will have added safety measures for students

In light of the recent school shootings, there is an East Texas district looking to step up their security measures.

Grapeland ISD said they are excited to provide students a brand new elementary school that will open its doors in 2019.

Officials said construction of the new school will provide students and staff with security measures to protect them throughout the entire campus.

The district said the school’s current layout has numerous access points that could allow someone to enter the building without proper identification.



“With the new building, it'll be one door that you have access in, and then all of the doors will be on an automatic system where they can be locked with the press of one button,” said Superintendent Don Jackson.



Along with new equipment, officials said the new school will also have security cameras that can be monitored from staff member’s cell phones.

