Suspect in custody for alleged threat against Nacogdoches High School

A suspect is in custody for an alleged threat made against the Nacogdoches High School.

Nacogdoches ISD Police Department has taken a suspect in custody for an alleged threat against the Nacogdoches High school, according to a statement made by Principal Dr. Michael O'Guin. The alleged threat was made during the high school's spring break on YouTube Live, O'Guin says.

According to the statement, NISD PD detained the individual today on the high school's campus and there is no longer any threats to students.

The case has been turned over to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, and an investigation is ongoing.

O'Guin says "any threat made against our schools is taken seriously and will be prosecuted to the extent allowed by law."

