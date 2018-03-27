Commissioners approve BP to survey 45 acres of Angelina County l - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Commissioners approve BP to survey 45 acres of Angelina County land

By Khyati Patel, Multi-Media journalist
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX (KTRE) -

Inside the Angelina County Courthouse, the Commissioners approved to allow BP Production Company to conduct a survey on Tuesday.

The company will conduct a 3-D geophysical seismic survey on 45 acres of land owned by the county.

In the meeting, a BP representative said the survey will help map out rock layers under the ground by capturing pictures.

