Angelina County grand jury indicts 3 suspects in Spence Street shooting death

An Angelina County grand jury has indicted the three suspects in a Dec. 18, 2017, shooting incident that left a 38-year-old man dead.

On Tuesday, Jermaine Gerrell Gray, 34, his brother Clifford Jean Gray, 33, both of Lufkin, and McClendon, 29, of Center, were indicted for first-degree murder and second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to a press release from the Angelina County District Attorney’s Office.

The murder charge carries a punishment range of 5 to 99 years or life in prison. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon has a punishment range of 2 to 20 years in prison.

In addition, Jermaine Gray and Harrison were also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, which is a third-degree felony. That punishment range for that charge is 2 to 10 years in prison.

The case was investigated by the Lufkin Police Department, and First Assistant District Attorney John Peralta will be the prosecutor.

“The fact that a person has been indicted does not constitute evidence of their guilt,” the press release stated. “All persons are presumed innocent unless and until found guilty in a court of law.”

According to a press release, Jermaine Gray and Clifford Gray were arrested in December of 2017 in a raid on a home in Orange County with the help of US Marshals. They are being held at the jail there on first-degree murder charges.

Later that day, the Lufkin Police Department announced that Harrison turned in himself in Shelby County.

The three are accused in the shooting death of Jerone Jones

The shooting occurred at a home in the 1800 block of Spence Street. Dispatchers got a call about a male shooting victim at 5:02 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2017.

Jones later died at a Lufkin hospital.

According to the press release, detectives sought warrants for all three the day after the shooting, following a round-the-clock investigation. Police delayed making that announcement at the request of US Marshals.

