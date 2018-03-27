Living the dream: Franklin shines for NFL Scouts

The path to the NFL for SFA's John Franklin has not always been clear but the senior has stayed the course and is just weeks from landing on an NFL roster.

"This was always my dream," Franklin said. "This was a lot of people's dream. I have been working for it. I have worked day in and day out."

While in high School in Greenville, Tx, Franklin would be part of a losing team. In fact, the Lions never won a game. Franklin was able to be a bright spot on the squad and landed at SFA where he excelled on and of the field. The defensive end mad the All-Southland Conference First Team in 2016. In 2015 and 2017 he was awarded second team honors. From 205-17, Franklin as on the Southland Conferences All-Academic team.

After his senior season, Franklin was invited to Pasadena, CA where he played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. After a strong showing on the field of the Rose Bowl, the NFL came calling and he was invited to the 2018 NFL Combine.

"I wanted to be a Division I player so i worked hard to get here," Franklin said. "That was the goal. Winning bothered me so much so i told myself that when I got to the college level I would change that."

With multiple teams looking at him, Franklin knows he is close to the dream becoming reality.

"He has worked hard to put himself in this position," SFA Head Coach Clint Conque said. "I still think there is some meat on the bone with the level of play he can get to."

It is all business to Franklin. He does not want to single out any team. He just wants to play.

"I think my dream scenario would be the number one pic," Franklin said. "That is everyone's. I just want an opportunity. I know when I get it I will make the most of it. I can't say I want to go anywhere because I don't know what they are like. I only know Texas since I live here. I just want that opportunity and to make the most of it."

The NFL draft will be held in Arlington at AT&T Stadium starting on April 26.

