Lufkin falls to College Park in extra innings

It has been a tough start to district play for the Lufkin Panthers.

The team lost in extra innings to College Park on Tuesday night. Future Houston Cougar was hot early for the Pack, striking out two batters in the first inning. Riley Durham would have the hot bat for Lufkin. A hit to left would put the DH on base and a few batters later he would score from third after the Cavilers failed to turn a double play.

The score would stay 1-0 until College Park would finally score in the sixth. Lufkin had a chance in the seventh to score but could not capitalize. Green would give up two runs in the 8th inning and the team would have the bases loaded in the 8th but could not make anything happen and would lose. They team only has one district win heading into the second half of district play. They will travel to College Park on Thursday night for their final meeting with the team this season.

In other action, Grapeland beat Lovelady 2-1.

