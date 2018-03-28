Angelina County Sheriff's Office: Card skimmer found on convenience store gas pump

Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office found a “skimming device” on a gas pump at a convenience store on FM 2108 Wednesday morning.

According to a post on Angelina County Sheriff Greg Sanches’ Facebook page, the credit/debit card skimmer was found at the Fairview Mini Mart located at 2979 FM 2108 in Lufkin.

“According to business personnel the device, that may have been in place for approximately 1 week, caused problems with the pumping system and that pump was shut down,” the Facebook post stated. “It is not known if any credit/debit information was obtained before the pump was locked out.”

The post reminded Angelina County residents to check their credit and debit accounts frequently to limit damage to their accounts. If there are any suspicious charges, people are urged to notify their credit and banking institutions.

“When using a card-operated gas pump or any other card-operated device, notify authorities if anything suspicious is noted.,” the Facebook post stated.

