Trinity ISD will be releasing students early due to severe weather

Trinity ISD's administration has made the decision to release all of its students at 12:30 p.m. today because of severe weather.

The post stated that buses will run, and the Lake L bus will drop students off at the front of the subdivision.

"Stay safe, everyone," the Facebook post stated.

Earlier Wednesday, Trinity ISD will be releasing the students at its Lansberry Elementary School campus at 2:30 p.m. today because of a power outage.

A Trinity ISD official posted the notice on the school district’s Facebook page Wednesday morning.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding in this matter,” the Facebook post stated.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.