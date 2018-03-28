Trinity ISD will be releasing students early due to severe weather

Trinity ISD will be releasing the students at its Lansberry Elementary School campus at 2:30 p.m. today because of a power outage.More >>
Deputies with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office found a “skimming device” on a gas pump at a convenience store on FM 2108 Wednesday morning.More >>
An Alabama-based lumber company plans to open a new facility in Lufkin.More >>
A tortoise is missing from the Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin, and staff believe that it was stolen.More >>
