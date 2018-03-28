Storm brings flooding, leaves trees down across Deep East Texas

A Wednesday afternoon storm left trees downed across the several Deep East Texas Counties.

The National Weather Service says a tornado watch remains in effect through 9 p.m. for eastern Texas.

Earlier in the day, the NWS issued a significant weather advisory for southeastern Nacogdoches County, southeastern Shelby County, eastern Angelina County, San Augustine County and western Sabine County through 1:15 p.m.

The NWS says a radar tracked strong storms with winds in excess of 35 mph.

Several roads are closed due to flooding, according to the Texas Department of Transportation. TxDOT reported that there is flooding on FM 1475 off of State Highway103 East. FM 2497 South and FM 324 is closed because of flooding.

"Avoid these and other flooded areas," the alert stated.

In addition, FM 356 in Trinity County and Highway 94 East at Due Road, east of Groveton are not passable.

