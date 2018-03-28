Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office: Mother suspected of abducting 8-month-old girl

The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office has issued a missing person bulletin for an 8-month-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her mother.

Carrie Ann Durrett, 38, is wanted for interference with child custody, which is a state-jail felony. The warrant for her arrest was issued on March 23.

According to a press release, a court-ordered Durrett to surrender her child, and she refused. Durrett is currently in the run with her daughter, the press release stated.

Carrie Durrett is described as being 5 feet tall. She weighs 110 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes. Chevie Durett has brown hair and blue eyes.

“We believe the at the child, Chevie Durrett, is in danger,” the press release stated. “Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office.”

The case is also being handled by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 911 or 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST). People with tips about Chevie’s whereabouts may also call the sheriff’s office at (936) 560-7790.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.