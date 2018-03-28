Affidavit: 18-year-old man sexually assaulted 14-year-old Houston County girl

Deputies with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old Trinity man earlier this week in connection with allegations that he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

Colton Parker Lorenz was arrested and charged with felony sexual assault of a child.

According to an arrest affidavit, East Texas News obtained on Wednesday, the alleged crime occurred on March 13.

The alleged victim told authorities that she had several different kinds of sexual activity with Lorenz and that there have been several occasions of sexual activity. In addition, the girl’s mother told HCSO deputies that her daughter admitted to taking part in sexual activity with Lorenz.

