Several Nacogdoches residents hit by gunfire

The bed where a mother and daughter slept before being awakened by a gunshot thru the window over the bed.

Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Timberlake street in East Nacogdoches. A bullet went into the window over the bed where a Nacogdoches woman and her daughter were sleeping. It's one of multiple gunshots fired into several Nacogdoches homes beginning at 1:30 Wednesday morning.

Behind the blinds and pink and blue curtains is evidence of the frightful awakening. Directly over the pink bed where Keni Cleveland and her daughter slept is a gaping hole left by a gun shot.

Cleveland thought at first she was having a dream.

"I rose up and seen the curtain and the glass on top of us and that's when I looked in the window and seen it was a hole in there. And that's when I went in the other room and got my cousin," described Cleveland.

Her cousin, Negaise Johnson investigated.

"I nervously stepped outside, but I went out there anyway because my kids were in here. I wanted to see if I could get a description of somebody, but I couldn't," said Johnson.

In all four children, ages 7 and under, were in the home. The shot was fired into the children's bedroom.

"It bounced off right here. Right here," said Johnson as she pointed to holes in the wall over the door and adjacent wall.

A next door duplex, occupied by Johnson's aunt and her 18 year old son, received multiple gun shot blasts. It wasn't the first gunfire on Timberlake Street for police to investigate, according to Johnson.

"Two weeks ago it happened, but they didn't have any gun shells or evidence to go forward with the investigation, but this time there was plenty," said Johnson.

While police were working the scene at Timberlake another shooting happened about an hour later, at 2:30 A.M. on Looneyville Road on the west side of Nacogdoches.

Two adults and two children were in that home. Like the first house, there is a shot out window, caused by a bullet, but police can't say at this time if the incidents are connected.

No one was hurt this time, but Johnson fears what might happen next.



"One of my kids will be on the news dead," said Johnson.

At last check, there were no updates from police.

Deadly conduct is a third degree felony, with a punishment of 2-10 years in prison-- with a fine of up to $10,000.