Trinity County man found with Xanax, Ecstasy, specialty marijuana unknown drug

Trinity County law enforcement officers have arrested a man after he was allegedly spotted making a drug deal.

According to the arrest report, the sheriff’s office received a tip at 12:49 p.m. Wednesday about the transaction in the 400 block of Trinlady Park Road. The report states Anthony Rodriguez, of Trinity, was located and caught with 32 grams of Xanax, 20 grams of Ecstasy and 15 grams of an unknown substance, along with a variety of specialty marijuana, Sheriff Woody Wallace said.

Wallace said he suspected the unknown substance may be Fentanyl.

Rodriguez is charged with first-degree delivery of a controlled substance and second-degree delivery of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.