Lufkin organization hosts annual project prom

Prom season is upon us and high schoolers all over East Texas will be taking part in the tradition, but it can get expensive when you factor in all the expenses.



An organization in Lufkin has stepped in to help out for the past ten years.

They have dresses in all shapes and sizes, makeup, and shoes that someone can use to go with their outfit.

Volunteers said not only is this a way to give back to the community, but it serves as an education platform for high school students as well.

“Prom can be a great time,” said volunteer Kim Simmons. “It can be a fun night to remember, but for some people it increases activity which includes drinking, drinking and driving, violence, and other acts. What we try to do is talk to the girls about having a plan so that they can have a prom to remember.”

The prom project is located on 728 South Timberland and will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2pm to 6pm.



Everything is free and no financial background will be needed to get a dress.

Volunteers are still accepting dresses to give out and will be open until May 3rd.

