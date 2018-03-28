Flood warning issued for deep East Texas counties

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for several Deep East Texas counties.

Nacogdoches, Rusk, San Augustine, and Shelby counties are all under a flood warning until 4 a.m.

Flash Flood Watches for Houston, Trinity and Polk counties until 1 AM. Angelina, Nacogdoches, Sabine, San Augustine and Shelby until 7 AM. Tyler, Jasper and Newton counties until 1 PM on Thursday.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to remain limited to the southern sections of East Texas through the night tonight and early on Thursday. Some very heavy rainfall is still possible over Deep East Texas. Additional Rainfall totals exceeding 3" in possible, however, most should see less.

The First Alert Weather Day will continue for Deep East Texas through Sunrise on Thursday.

Do not drive on flooded roads. Remember to turn around, don't drown.

KTRE will continue to update this story.

Copyright KTRE. All rights reserved.