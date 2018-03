Soccer playoffs take center stage on Thursday in Pineywoods

The 2018 UIL soccer playoffs begin on Thursday night in Deep East Texas with plenty of teams from the region in action.

BOYS

Tyler Lee vs. The Woodlands, 5 p.m. Thursday Hudson HS

Lufkin vs. Mesquite, 7 p.m. Thursday Tyler Junior College

Longview vs. Conroe, 8 p.m. Thursday Nacogdoches HS

Mount Pleasant vs. Mesquite Poteet, 6 p.m. Friday Mount Pleasant HS

Sulphur Springs vs. Lucas Lovejoy, 7 p.m. Thursday Wylie HS

Pine Tree vs. Wylie East, 6 p.m. Thursday Sulphur Springs HS

Nacogdoches vs. Waco University, 8 p.m. Thursday Athens HS

Lindale vs. A&M Consolidated, 8 p.m. Thursday Crockett HS

Kilgore vs. Athens, 6 p.m. Thursday Bullard HS

Palestine vs. Tatum, 8 p.m. Friday Nacogdoches HS

Chapel Hill vs. Carthage, 7 p.m. Thursday Pirate Stadium, Longview

Henderson vs. Mineola, 7 p.m. Thursday Tyler All Saints Episcopal School

Hudson vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 7 p.m. Thursday Hudson HS

Jasper vs. Port Arthur Bob Hope, 5 p.m. Thursday Thomas Stadium, Beaumont

Crockett vs. Houston North Forest, 6 p.m. Thursday Crockett HS



GIRLS

Lufkin vs. Rockwall-Heath, 7 p.m. Thursday, Longview HS

Tyler Lee vs Oak Ridge, 6 p.m. Thursday, Oak Ridge

Hallsville vs. Mesquite Poteet, 6 p.m. Thursday, Mineola HS

Pine Tree vs. Highland Park, 6 p.m. Thursday, Tyler Junior College

Sulphur Springs vs. Wylie East, 6 p.m. Thursday, Wilkerson Sanders Memorial Stadium, Rockwall

Mount Pleasant vs. North Forney, 6 p.m. Thursday, Greenville HS

Jacksonville vs. Waco University, 6 p.m. Thursday, Athens HS

Nacogdoches vs. Bryan, 7 p.m. Thursday, Ellis Field, College Station

Whitehouse vs. A&M Consolidated, 6 p.m. Thursday, Consolidated HS

Kilgore vs. Bullard, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Kilgore

Palestine vs. Tatum, 6 p.m. Friday, Nacogdoches HS

Henderson vs. Athens, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Tyler All Saints Episcopal School

Jasper vs. Port Arthur Bob Hope, 3 p.m. Thursday, Thomas Stadium, Beaumont

Hudson vs. Bridge City, 6 p.m. Thursday , Jasper HS

Diboll vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 4 p.m. Thursday, Jasper HS

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.