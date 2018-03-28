Angelina County storm damage includes possible lightning, flooding issues

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for several deep East Texas counties. Nacogdoches, Rusk, San Augustine, and Shelby counties are all under a flood warning until 4 a.m. Do not drive on flooded roads. Remember to turn around, don't drown. KTRE will continue to update this story. Copyright KTRE. All rights reserved.More >>
The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for several deep East Texas counties. Nacogdoches, Rusk, San Augustine, and Shelby counties are all under a flood warning until 4 a.m. Do not drive on flooded roads. Remember to turn around, don't drown. KTRE will continue to update this story. Copyright KTRE. All rights reserved.More >>
Problems continued in Angelina County as the storm made for a scary night for one Huntington preacher who got a call that lightening struck his church.More >>
Problems continued in Angelina County as the storm made for a scary night for one Huntington preacher who got a call that lightening struck his church.More >>
Persistent rain in the Trinity County area caused many residents of the community to slow things down on the road.More >>
Persistent rain in the Trinity County area caused many residents of the community to slow things down on the road.More >>
Heavy rainfall and a few strong thunderstorms will make for a wet and stormy mid-week in the Piney Woods.More >>
Heavy rainfall and a few strong thunderstorms will make for a wet and stormy mid-week in the Piney Woods.More >>
Prom season is upon us and high schoolers all over East Texas will be taking part in the tradition, but it can get expensive when you factor in all the expenses. ..More >>
Prom season is upon us and high schoolers all over East Texas will be taking part in the tradition, but it can get expensive when you factor in all the expenses. ..More >>