High water locations around Deep East Texas

Motorists are contending with several high water locations Thursday morning.

According to Texas Department of Transportation officials, several highways in Sabine, Angelina, and San Jacinto Counties have flooding conditions.

In Angelina County, Farm-to-Market 2497 is closed due to flooding. Farm-to-Market Road 324 also known at Old Diboll Highway has high water locations, but is not closed at this time.

TxDOT sent out an alert Thursday that said that water is over the road on FM 1818 at Buck Creek, Biloxi Creek, and Bear Creek in Angelina County. That portion of 1818 is now closed to through traffic.

"Do not drive around barricades," said Rhonda Oaks, a spokeswoman for TxDOT. "Reduce speeds and choose alternate routes."

High water locations in Sabine County: State Highway 87 S. at Farm-to-Market Road 3315, FM 2971, FM 2343, FM 2024, and FM 83 in Pineland near the high school. Travel is discouraged in these areas until the water recedes, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials.

Sabine County flooding update:

Water reported over the roadway on:

SH 87 South at FM 3315, FM 2971, FM 2343, FM 2024, and FM 83 in Pineland at the high school. Travel is discouraged in these areas until water recedes. — TxDOT Lufkin (@TxDOTLufkin) March 29, 2018

In San Jacinto County, only one lane is open on FM 222 at Big Creek Road. High water has been reported in the southbound lane of FM 945 north at the San Jacinto River in San Jacinto County. Travel is discouraged.

ALERT: FM 222 at Big Creek in San Jacinto County has only one lane open due to water over the roadway. Check for flooding updates statewide at https://t.co/gzNomD6rVO. — TxDOT Lufkin (@TxDOTLufkin) March 29, 2018

Water has been reported over the roadway on FM 2262 and on FM 357 at Alabama Creek in Trinity County. Water has receded on FM 356 and on SH 94.

Get a check on all high water locations in Deep East Texas at Drivetexas.org. This story will continue to update.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.