HAZMAT crews cleaning up after truck spills chicken remains on Lufkin road

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -

Crews are responding to a hazardous material spill involving an 18-wheeler hauling chicken remains.

According to TxDOT officials, the truck lost its load of chicken remains on Kurth Drive at Highway 69 in Lufkin.

A HAZMAT crew is helping with the clean up.

Motorists should expect delays in the area.

