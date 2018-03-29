HAZMAT crews cleaning up after truck spills chicken remains on Lufkin road

Crews are responding to a hazardous material spill involving an 18-wheeler hauling chicken remains.

According to TxDOT officials, the truck lost its load of chicken remains on Kurth Drive at Highway 69 in Lufkin.

ALERT: A truck hauling chicken remains has spilled at Kurth Drive and US 69 North in Lufkin. A Haz Mat crew is in route for cleanup. Reduce speed and expect possible delays as this scene clears. — TxDOT Lufkin (@TxDOTLufkin) March 29, 2018

A HAZMAT crew is helping with the clean up.

Motorists should expect delays in the area.

