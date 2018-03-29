Apple Springs man accused of beating victim with flashlight

Deputies with the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office have arrested an Apple Springs man accused of beating another man with a club-like flashlight Sunday morning.

Francis Spence, 27, is charged with first-degree aggravated assault.

Sgt. Jeremy Alexander said a deputy was dispatched around 3 a.m. Sunday to an assault in the 500 block of Joe Bailey Road in the Apple Springs area in reference to an assault.

The victim and a witness said Spence had gotten in an argument in the front yard of the home with the victim and went into the house and came back with the flashlight and struck the victim several times in the head, Alexander said.

Spence had left the area before the deputy arrived so Alexander said they obtained a warrant for Spence’s arrest and he was booked into the Trinity police jail at 7:31 p.m. Wednesday.

Alexander said the victim was taken to a hospital and required several stitches on his head.