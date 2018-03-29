Align Midstream Partners II announces opening of natural gas pipeline facility in Angelina County

Pictured is an artists's rendering of the proposed Angelina County facility. (Source: KTRE Staff)

Angelina County Judge Wes Suiter speaks with BP Lower 48 Senior Vice President of Development for the East Texas Business Unit Jamie deMahy. (Source: KTRE Staff)

A company called Align Midstream Partners II announced its new facility in Angelina County. The natural gas gathering treatment and pipeline facility is serving BP. BP is conducting its largest on shore project in Deep East Texas.

An Align Midstream spokesman says it's estimated the company will spend $30 million in the next 18 months in Angelina County. The facility was started in November of 2017 and became operational in February of 2018. It's located 3 1/2 miles northeast of Lufkin.

To announce their presence and expand their support for the entire region, Align Midstream Partners hosted a ribbon cutting at the Lufkin Convention Center Wednesday morning.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured comments from Align Midstream Partners II and BP executives, Angelina County Judge Wes Suiter, Texas Forest Country Partnership President and CEO Nancy Windham, Texas Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian, State Senator Robert Nichols, State Representative Trent Ashby, and Texas Oil and Gas Association President Todd Staples.

Representatives of the City of Lufkin, Stephen F. Austin State University, Angelina College, Oncor, and the Deep East Texas Council of Governments were also invited to the event.

Threatening weather brought Align Midstream Partners' announcement indoors, but it didn't drown out the excitement toward economic development.

Fritz Brinkman is Align Midstream's CEO. Sunday marks 50 years for his start in the oil and gas industry. His latest business venture is a good way to celebrate.

"We're looking at about a $75 to 80 million investment with the treating facility and the pipeline in this county."

construction began in November of last year. Just three months later, it was ready to accept BP's gas supply.

BP's Jamie deMahy heads up the development program that drills the wells along the Haynesville shale.

"So, we started with only three wells, and already, we have 20 wells on line,” deMahy, BP’s president of development for the East Business Unit, said. And this year we're plannng to bring 25 more wells online."

Natural gas prices are at their lowest, but the reduced return is not stopping BP.

"This year alone that represents an over $400-million investment by BP in this area,” deMahy said.

It is BP's largest on-shore project. Technology advancements and export opportunities create the right environment, said Texas Oil and Gas Association President Todd Staples.

In 2017, the united states became a net exporter of natural gas which means we're exporting product and we're bringing those jobs home,” Staples said.

“The downturn recently over the last several years has really hurt our local economy, so this is a push in the right direction,” aid Angelina County Judge Wes Suiter.

There will be East Texans hanging onto a CEO's words.

"You'll see a huge amount of employment going on in this area,” Brinkman said. “And we're not done here yet."

According to a press release, Align Midstream Partners II serves the growing Haynesville shale production in Angelina County. Their “greenfield gathering system” consists of 12-inch to 16-inch pipelines and is continually expanding to keep up with new drilling in the area.

Align Midstream Partners II recently completed the installation of an expandable 400 GPM Armine facility with over MMSCFD residue with NGPL and Gulf South pipelines.

“We are very excited for the increased development of our region and the opportunity to welcome the AMP team and celebrate the opening of their facility in Angelina County,” Windham said.

Jonathan Crouse, Vice President of Commercial and B.D., Align Midstream stated the company expects to create about 15 more jobs over the next 18 months. Positions will include I & E techs, plant operators, and pipeline operators. Applicants should check the Align Midstream website for periodic postings.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.