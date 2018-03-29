BP's proposed natural gas operation in Angelina County will be its largest on-shore project

Pictured is an artists's rendering of the proposed Angelina County facility. (Source: KTRE Staff)

A company called Align Midstream Partners II, which is a part of British Petroleum, has acquired a natural gas pipeline that runs through Deep East Texas and plans to open an operation northeast of the City of Lufkin. The proposed operation will be BP's largest on-shore project to date.

To announce their presence and expand their support for the entire region, Align Midstream Partners hosted a ribbon cutting at the Lufkin Convention Center Wednesday morning.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured comments from Align Midstream Partners II and BP executives, Angelina County Judge Wes Suiter, Texas Forest Country Partnership President and CEO Nancy Windham, Texas Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian, State Senator Robert Nichols, State Representative Trent Ashby, and Texas Oil and Gas Association President Todd Staples.

Representatives of the City of Lufkin, Stephen F. Austin State University, Angelina College, Oncor, and the Deep East Texas Council of Governments were also invited to the event.

According to a press release, Align Midstream Partners II serves the growing Haynesville shale production in Angelina County. Their “greenfield gathering system” consists of 12-inch to 16-inch pipelines and is continually expanding to keep up with new drilling in the area.

Align Midstream Partners II recently completed the installation of an expandable 400 GPM Armine facility with over MMSCFD residue with NGPL and Gulf South pipelines.

“We are very excited for the increased development of our region and the opportunity to welcome the AMP team and celebrate the opening of their facility in Angelina County,” Windham said.

