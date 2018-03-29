Beulah business effected by closed road due to heavy rain

The flooding rains may have moved out of the area, but the effects could still be seen earlier today.



In Angelina County, one road almost always closes when the heavy rain moves in.

Beulah Country Store and Restaurant employee Carl Havard has to drive over FM 1818 at Biloxi Creek to get to work every morning.

“We was driving through and it was flooded. We got to a spot where they had done some previous roadwork before and it had a crack all the way across the road,” Havard said.

Havard said FM 1818 is the same route customers use to get to the restaurant, but by lunch hour the road was closed.

“I mean they'd have to go all the way into Lufkin and come or through Diboll because that's the only way to get here,” Havard said.

The road closure had a major effect on the business.

Instead of a 10- to 15-minute drive, customers from surrounding areas could spend up to 30 minutes.

“It cut the business in half today. We haven't had very many people at all,” Havard said.

Along with the restaurant the flooded waters had an impact on Beulah residents as well.

“Man it was crazy,” said resident Stevie Ross. “You know, I have a pond behind my house and I woke up this morning and you could hear the water rushing around. It had come over the dam and it was just spilling around inside.”

Ross knew he didn't have access to Biloxi Creek by car, so he rode his bicycle to see what the rain showers left behind.

“I got an alert last night. It was like flash flooding in our area. I had no idea it was going to be this bad. It’s a lot worse than I thought,” Ross said.

However, Beulah Country Store and Restaurant employees are used to the flooding outcome.

They said it is a recurring problem.

Texas Department of Transportation officials said they are sure the road will remain closed throughout tonight and will check for any possible damage once the water recedes.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.

