Nacogdoches community observes National Vietnam War Veterans Day

An East Texas community joined together to help observe the First National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

More than 30 Vietnam War veterans were honored Thursday at the Nacogdoches Public Library.

Veterans said they have come a long way since the last troops returned home and have gained respect, that was not so freely given several decades ago.

"It gives recognition to the people and get them together and they can visit and talk and just visiting with other veterans will help relieve some of the stress about what happened or the terrible situations they were in," said George Lowery, a Vietnam War veteran.

President Donald Trump recently signed the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 into law, making the date a commemoration of Vietnam Veterans' every year.

