Heavy rains reign down on the Piney Woods

It was an East Texas deluge that came from a slow-moving, spring storm. In a span of about 36 hours that ranged from Tuesday evening through Thursday morning, rainfall amounts ranged from 3.20" to as much as 8.80" from our weather watchers. Most areas averaged around a half-a-foot of rain.

Our average rainfall for the month of March is 3.78”, which means many East Texas communities received nearly double the normal monthly rainfall in less than 48 hours.

Despite the flooding nuisance for some, the late March rainfall provided our lawns and gardens with a nice soaking.

Furthermore, it did help knock those pollen levels way down, which hopefully means some of you will be able to breathe a bit easier as we don’t have nearly as much of that yellow stuff floating around in the air and on your vehicles.

The heavy rainfall did lead to some rapid rises with our local creeks, rivers, and bayous, which will lead to some minor flooding for the foreseeable future, especially for residents that live along and near the Angelina, Neches, and Trinity rivers.

To check the creek, bayou, and river levels near your location, you can go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps/ to get the latest on the current stage, and more importantly, the forecast stages.

