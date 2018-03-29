Hudson Soccer rolls into second round after beating LCM 3-1

The Hudson Soccer team took a step in the right direction Thursday night after they beat Little Cypress - Mauriceville in the first round of the 4A UIL Soccer playoffs.

It was a rough start with the Bears scoring on Hudson just seconds into the game. In the third minute, Hudson answered back off of a header by Jeremiah Stringer. The Hornets would have several more looks in the first half but the game was tied 1-1 after the first 40 minutes.

"At halftime we talked about the team that worked the hardest was going to come out on top," Head Coach Richard Meisel said. "We took the opportunity to have a home playoff game to heart."

The team was able to come out in the second half and score two more goals with credit going to Stringer and Ivan Gonzalez. When the final whistle blew, the only mistake Hudson made was that early goal.

"For the first time all year I feel like we played a full complete game," Meisel said. "My seniors really stepped up and put it all on the line."

The team is looking to make another deep run. Last year the Hornets made it to the regional semifinals.

"To get that far you have to be good and lucky," Meisel said. "I don’t know if we can or not but this team is not ready to stop playing."

Hudson will now face Waco LeVega next Tuesday. A site has not been determined as of Thursday night.

