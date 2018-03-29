Rain forces AC schedule change for baseball and softball

The heavy rains on Wednesday and Thursday have forced the baseball and softball teams at Angelina College to change schedules.

The new schedules are as follows:

SOFTBALL:

The games with Paris College scheduled for this past Wednesday (3/28) have been reshuffled. AC will play at Paris at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 16. Paris College then will be at AC at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 21.

The order of the home/visitors changed along with the dates listed on the original schedule.

BASEBALL:

The three-game AC home stand with Paris College simply moved back one day. Instead of playing today (Thursday) and Friday, the teams will meet at AC at 3 p.m. on Friday (single game) and at 1 p.m. on Saturday (doubleheader).

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.