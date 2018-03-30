Bicyclist struck by vehicle during Nacogdoches hit-and-run

Nacogdoches police are investigating after a bicyclist was struck during a hit-and-run collision.

About 3:55 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to the 2600 block of Douglass Road in Nacogdoches.

According to a police report, the driver of the motor vehicle failed to stop and render aid or report the wreck.

NPD Public Information Office Greg Sowell identified the person who was struck as Thomas Matthew Smith.

