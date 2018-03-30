Restaurant Report - Angelina County - 03/30/2018

Angelina College announced Tuesday that financial aid, through the Pell Grant, would be available to students taking summer semester classes.More >>
The cyclist, who was a victim of a hit and run accident with a semi truck, Wednesday morning, spoke out Friday, about his experience.
For the first time in nearly two years the mega million jackpot is larger than a half-billion dollars.
An East Texas community joined together to help observe the First National Vietnam War Veterans Day. More than 30 Vietnam War Veterans were honored today at the Nacogdoches Public Library.
