Restaurant Report - Angelina County - 03/30/2018

By Gary Bass, Digital Content Producer
Mr. Ray’s Food Court at 1604 W. Frank: 7 demerits for bare wood in restroom, food prep area, and drink stations needed to be painted, cold hold at wrong temperature, hand washing signs needed at all hand sinks, and personal drinks didn’t have lids.

Choice Cut at 1008 S. John Redditt: 0 demerits.

