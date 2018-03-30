Restaurant Report - Angelina County - 03/30/2018

Angelina College announced Tuesday that financial aid, through the Pell Grant, would be available to students taking summer semester classes.

The cyclist, who was a victim of a hit and run accident with a semi truck, Wednesday morning, spoke out Friday, about his experience.

Nacogdoches man speaks out about being the victim of a hit and run

For the first time in nearly two years the mega million jackpot is larger than a half-billion dollars.

Brothers Caleb and Micah Jones work together in the propagation house as spring planting season begins. Lynn Jones, part owner of Dover Plant Farm in Alto, walks thru one of seven greenhouses the family operates. (Source: KTRE Staff)

The sunny weekend forecast will encourage many East Texans to be in their yards. The deep freeze of 2017 killed or damaged a lot of vegetation. That loss means big business for area plant nurseries. A sunny Good Friday starts up a busy retail season for plant nurseries, including Dover Farms located south of alto. "I think we're all hands on deck,” said Lynn Jones, Dove Farms partner Lynn Jones finds herself helping customers replace vegetation that di... More >>