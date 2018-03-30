Lufkin lottery players react to $521 billion jackpot

For the first time in nearly two years, the Mega Millions jackpot is larger than a half-billion dollars.

The big prize drew people hoping to win it all out all day.



“I’ve been playing the lottery for years,” said Shell customer Lee Session.

Customers were seen waiting in line thinking of the "mega" ways they could spend $521 billion.

“Every relative that wants to claim me, I’d claim them because that's too much money for one person,” Session said.

“I would pay off all my college tuition and everything,” said Shell customer Ethan Cloer. “I have some loans that I’m trying to get paid off.”

Even though their chances are one in a mega million, these guys felt lucky.

“Just the jackpot being where it's at right now and being so high it's kind of a no-brainer. You get two dollars, pick five numbers, and you could possibly win all that money,” Cloer said.

Today was Ethan Cloer's first time trying his hand at the lottery.

“I really want to travel. I haven't had the opportunity to travel, but going somewhere like Europe or Asia with all the money would be nice,” Cloer said.

Cloer said tonight's draw was the perfect time to participate.

If no one hits the jackpot tonight, the next mega million drawing is set for next Tuesday with a $612 billion at stake.

The last mega million jackpot to be set at more than a half-billion dollars was $536 billion prize in July of 2016.

Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.

